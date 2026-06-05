Nearly two-thirds of brokers ready to switch sourcing systems

Mortgage advisers are reviewing their sourcing system platforms and technology to make their work more efficient, a poll found.

A poll carried out during a joint webinar hosted by One Mortgage System (OMS) and Twenty7tec found that 63% of brokers thinking about changing their platforms in the next 12 months were looking at mortgage or criteria sourcing systems specifically.

A further 24% were reassessing general insurance and protection sourcing tools, while 14% were considering their CRM options.

The webinar, From Fact Find to Recommendation, focused on a connected approach to the tools brokers use and how that can reduce duplication, save time and support advice outcomes.

Just 4% of brokers said a lack of connectivity was why they were thinking of a potential change, and no respondents said this decision was based on price alone. Some 38% wanted a change for more functionality, while 59% said they were deciding on several factors, including functionality, connectivity, price and broader system limitations.

The firms said the findings suggested that brokers were not looking at tools in isolation but considering how systems worked together to facilitate the full advice journey.

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Jodie Andrews, head of marketing, sales and partnerships at OMS, said: “Brokers don’t have a technology problem; they have a connection problem. Many firms already have good tools in place, but if those systems don’t speak to each other, it creates extra work and risk.

“What we’re seeing now is a move towards joined-up platforms that remove repetition and give advisers a clearer view of each case from start to finish. Choosing the right tech partners is about how well those pieces fit together, not just what each tool can do on its own.”

Megha Srivastava, senior manager for client relationships at Twenty7tec, added: “The results reflect what we hear every day, it’s not just about having access to sourcing, it’s about how quickly and accurately you can move from client information to a confident recommendation. Brokers want systems that keep up with constant product changes and give them certainty in their decisions.

“That comes from working with technology providers who are aligned, integrated and focused on delivering a consistent experience across the whole mortgage and customer journey.”

OMS recently integrated Twenty7tec’s ADAPT system into its platform. The ADAPT platform monitors products and the integration will allow advisers using the OMS platform to receive daily updates on product changes with automatic alerts.