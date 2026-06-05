Access FS partners with Just Finance Foundation and KidsAid

Access Financial Services is partnering with charities Just Finance and KidsAid to address financial vulnerability and support communities.

Just Finance Foundation is a charity dedicated to improving financial literacy among children and young people by delivering programmes in schools and youth groups to help children build confidence, develop skills for financial wellbeing and make financial decisions.

Access FS said partnering with the charity would support those facing economic pressures and said the partnership was important in helping children grow up to understand and feel confident about their financial options.

James Woodcock, head of fundraising at Just Finance Foundation, said: “Across the UK, most young people leave school without the financial skills and confidence needed for future study, work and life. This can leave them exposed to additional money stress, unhealthy risks, and scams.

“We are on a mission to make sure every child is empowered with financial education for life. Access Financial Services is helping us make sure no child misses out.”

Access FS is also partnering with KidsAid, a charity that provides specialist therapeutic support for children and young people affected by trauma, abuse and adverse life experiences.

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The advice firm noted that there was a connection between early life vulnerabilities and negative impacts on financial outcomes over the long term.

Geoff Russell-Jones, deputy chief executive of KidsAid, said: “This year, KidsAid will launch the Stronger Together programme, bringing children, their families, schools and community-focused businesses together to improve mental health outcomes for children and young people. We are delighted to be joining forces with Access Financial Services at this important and exciting moment. The impact of childhood trauma can extend far into adulthood, shaping people’s lives and the lives of those around them.

“Childhood trauma can be generational, impacting families and communities for years to come. KidsAid works to break these negative cycles by bringing our communities together to support children and young people, creating positive lasting outcomes that ensure we are all Stronger Together.”

Addressing financial literacy at its root

Karl Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Access FS, said: “Access FS takes environmental, social and governance (ESG) very seriously and has always placed great emphasis on vulnerability, inclusion and customer outcomes. The determination to support Just Finance Foundation and KidsAid reflects that. Our decision was essentially driven by a desire to take a more holistic approach to our responsibilities.

“As a business, we’re increasingly conscious that our role doesn’t begin and end with arranging mortgages or protection policies. The confidence people have in their money management is shaped by a wide range of factors, from the financial literacy they have access to, through to the stability and support they experience growing up.”

He added: “By teaming up with Just Finance Foundation and KidsAid, we’re backing organisations that are addressing these issues at their roots. It’s about helping to create stronger foundations, whether that’s through improving financial literacy or supporting children to overcome early challenges.”

Access FS said both partnerships would develop over time through joint campaigns, events and community initiatives involving clients and staff.

Wilkinson said: “These relationships form part of a longer-term strategy to embed social value more deeply into our operations. At Access FS, social value is not a bolt-on corporate social responsibility exercise. This is precisely why we have been recognised as a champion of diversity and inclusion within the broker community recently.”