MAB Foundation celebrates three years of grant-giving with £20k funding initiative

The Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) Foundation has unveiled a £20,000 one-off follow-on funding initiative.

The foundation’s inception was in 2022, and since then, it has helped over 60 charities and raised over £550,000 for charitable causes. Last year, almost half of the grant funding went to children’s charities, 16% went towards mental health initiatives, and a tenth was used to support vulnerable young adults.

To celebrate its first three full years of grant-giving, the foundation has invited every charity that received funding up to December last year to apply for the grant. It said the successful organisation would be able to use it “in whatever way best supports its work and the communities it serves”.

As well as the provision of extra funding, the foundation said the initiative will mark the ongoing partnerships it has built with charities, as well as helping it to better understand the impact of its work and to continue developing its approach to grants.

MAB Foundation noted that every charity it has supported has been nominated by staff at MAB, customers or business partners, which it said emphasises the firm’s “people-led approach to community impact”.

The number of charities invited to apply is 57, with 35 entities submitting applications before the deadline in April. The application process involved organisations supplying evidence-based submissions, such as case studies, measurable outcomes, testimonials, and any supporting data, as well as photography.

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The Foundation Grant Committee will assess the applications, after which five charities will be shortlisted and asked to submit a video showcasing the impact their work has had.

MAB colleagues will vote on which organisation will receive the £20,000, while the shortlisted organisations will all receive £1,000. The foundation noted that funding should be shared in the middle of next month and comes with no use restrictions.

Andy Frankish, CEO of the MAB Foundation, said: “The MAB Foundation has always believed in building long-term relationships with the charities we support. Being able to see the impact these organisations have achieved and giving our people the opportunity to help decide where this special funding goes next is a fitting celebration of their incredible work.

“We also felt it was important to revisit the work of the charities we have supported over the last three years to better understand how our grants have made a difference, and how we can continue to improve our grant-making in the future.

“This milestone shows us that what we’re doing is not only a good thing, but the right thing, and that it works. At the MAB Foundation, we take our social responsibility seriously, and we remain committed to helping charities not just continue their work, but grow and prosper so they can support even more people in need.”