Lifetime Connect’s Scott to cycle 650km to support girls’ education in Senegal

Dom Scott, managing director of Lifetime Connect, will embark on a 650km bike ride to raise money for a charity funding the education of girls in Senegal.

Scott (pictured) will join 40 other riders as part of the Black Unity Bike Ride (BUBR) organisation to cycle through Africa from 1 to 10 May. The riders will raise money for Banouna Ba Foundation, which supports girls’ literacy in Senegal.

The bike ride will start in Dakar, Senegal and end in Gambia.

Scott said: “Women in Senegal face significant challenges, with an average literacy rate of just 39.8% compared to 64.81% for men. This gap starts early, and the Banouna Ba Foundation is working hard to change that by helping more girls to access education.

“Every kilometre I ride represents a step toward giving these young girls the chance to read, learn, and grow with confidence.”

The BUBR is aiming to raise £12,000 for the Banouna Ba Foundation. Part of the charity’s mission is to reduce the long travel times girls in Senegal face when walking to school, and the foundation is developing a cycling project to provide girls with bikes so they can get to school faster.

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“Our fundraising will supply these bikes and contribute to expanding their library, empowering girls through both mobility and access to knowledge,” Scott added.

He said: “Owning a bike might seem trivial to us, but in a poor rural community where 10 pupils share a textbook, and your nearest sharer lives 5km away, with no public transport, a bicycle becomes an important catalyst for academic achievement and social mobility.”

Advocating for social mobility

Scott said cycling to raise money for the foundation was important to him as he is “passionate about social mobility in all its forms”.

He added: “I’m also an advocate for ensuring under-served communities have a chance to not just survive but thrive. We all win when talented young people get the opportunities they need.”

To prepare, Scott has spent the last six months cycling 150-200km per week, mainly in his garage.

He said: “Thankfully, you can get Netflix on the Peloton now. Breaking Bad and Vikings have got me through the monotony.”

To support Scott and donate to the Banouna Ba Foundation, visit: https://gofund.me/ab5e8d54e