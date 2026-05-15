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Mortgage industry riders complete epic 400-mile charity challenge for Magic Moments and Crisis

Mortgage industry riders complete epic 400-mile charity challenge for Magic Moments and Crisis
Jamie Hurst
Written By:
Posted:
May 15, 2026
Updated:
May 15, 2026
A team of mortgage industry leaders have completed an extraordinary 400-plus-mile charity cycle ride from Edinburgh to London, raising thousands of pounds for charities Magic Moments and Crisis.

Known as the Mortgage 400, the four-day endurance challenge saw riders cycle more than 100 miles per day through Newcastle, York, Cambridge and London in a bid to raise £30,000 for the two causes.

The challenge was organised by John Doughty, Just Mortgages, and Andy Dean, Lloyds Banking Group, who brought together senior figures from across the mortgage and specialist lending sector to take part in what proved to be a gruelling but inspiring test of resilience, teamwork and determination.

Riders taking part included Adam Sheldon, corporate account manager at NatWest Intermediaries; Andy Cooke, national account manager at Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money; Bryan Kidd, managing director at Smartr365; Jason Hegarty, head of product and innovation at Mortgage Brain; Mark Searle, director at Chartwell Funding; Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain; and Oliver Smith, strategic partnerships manager at Vida Bank.

Guest riders joining selected stages included Jamie Hurst from Mortgage Solutions, Wendy Quantrill from Suffolk Building Society, and Peter Dockar and Graham McClelland from Gen H.

The team were assisted throughout by their incredible support team of industry stalwarts Charles Roe, Robert Sinclair and Paul Fryers.

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The event highlighted the strength of collaboration across the mortgage industry, with competitors, partners and peers coming together behind a shared purpose away from day-to-day commercial activity.

Funds raised through the challenge are being split equally between Magic Moments and Crisis. Magic Moments helps create unforgettable experiences for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, while Crisis works to support people experiencing homelessness through immediate support and long-term housing solutions.

At the time of writing, the fundraising page had raised over £25,000 including Gift Aid, with organisers continuing to encourage further donations to help move closer towards the £30,000 target.

Challenge showed the very best of our industry

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Doughty said the event was about bringing “the great and the good from across the industry together” to support two causes that have a direct impact on vulnerable people and families.

Dean added that both charities provide “a critical lifeline to vulnerable people in different stages of life” and said the ride would “test commitment and resilience” across all four days.

However, the challenge also showcased the more human side of the mortgage market, with participants and supporters across the industry rallying behind the initiative through sponsorship, donations and social media support.

As the sector continues to focus on community impact and social responsibility, the Mortgage 400 has already established itself as one of the industry’s standout charity initiatives of the year.

What it means to complete the challenge

Dean said: “Completing the Mortgage 400 was a hugely emotional moment for the team. Between us, we’d put in thousands of training miles and countless hours of preparation, so crossing the finish line after riding from Edinburgh to London was incredibly special.

“There were some tough moments along the way, but what kept us going was knowing we were raising money and awareness for the amazing work of Magic Moments and Crisis. The ride also showed what can be achieved when people come together and support each other. Everyone kept each other going, nobody got left behind, and that team spirit carried us through the hardest moments.”

Doughty said: “Completing the Mortgage 400 is without doubt the toughest challenge I have ever taken on, both mentally and physically. There were moments across those 472 miles where every part of the body hurt and we all hit some very dark places, but what got us through was the way everyone supported each other every single day.

“What fills me with pride is not just that we completed it, but what it represented. We set out with two key goals, to bring the mortgage industry together and to raise money for two fantastic charities, Magic Moments and Crisis and I genuinely believe we achieved both. The support we received throughout was incredible.

“From everyone donating, messaging and encouraging us, through to our unbelievable support drivers who kept us moving when things became really tough, thank you. This challenge showed the very best of our industry and what can be achieved when people come together behind something bigger than themselves.”

Donations remain open

With all funds helping Magic Moments continue its support for seriously ill children and their families, while also supporting Crisis in its work tackling homelessness across the UK.

Those wishing to support the Mortgage 400 can donate via the fundraising page: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/11890/the-mortgage-400-ten-riders-four-days-over-400-mil

Tags:
charity
fundraising