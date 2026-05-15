Mortgage industry riders complete epic 400-mile charity challenge for Magic Moments and Crisis

A team of mortgage industry leaders have completed an extraordinary 400-plus-mile charity cycle ride from Edinburgh to London, raising thousands of pounds for charities Magic Moments and Crisis.

Known as the Mortgage 400, the four-day endurance challenge saw riders cycle more than 100 miles per day through Newcastle, York, Cambridge and London in a bid to raise £30,000 for the two causes.

The challenge was organised by John Doughty, Just Mortgages, and Andy Dean, Lloyds Banking Group, who brought together senior figures from across the mortgage and specialist lending sector to take part in what proved to be a gruelling but inspiring test of resilience, teamwork and determination.

Riders taking part included Adam Sheldon, corporate account manager at NatWest Intermediaries; Andy Cooke, national account manager at Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money; Bryan Kidd, managing director at Smartr365; Jason Hegarty, head of product and innovation at Mortgage Brain; Mark Searle, director at Chartwell Funding; Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain; and Oliver Smith, strategic partnerships manager at Vida Bank.

Guest riders joining selected stages included Jamie Hurst from Mortgage Solutions, Wendy Quantrill from Suffolk Building Society, and Peter Dockar and Graham McClelland from Gen H.

The team were assisted throughout by their incredible support team of industry stalwarts Charles Roe, Robert Sinclair and Paul Fryers.

Sponsored Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act Sponsored by BM Solutions

The event highlighted the strength of collaboration across the mortgage industry, with competitors, partners and peers coming together behind a shared purpose away from day-to-day commercial activity.

Funds raised through the challenge are being split equally between Magic Moments and Crisis. Magic Moments helps create unforgettable experiences for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, while Crisis works to support people experiencing homelessness through immediate support and long-term housing solutions.

At the time of writing, the fundraising page had raised over £25,000 including Gift Aid, with organisers continuing to encourage further donations to help move closer towards the £30,000 target.