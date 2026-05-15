Movera launches mental health initiative across network

Legal firm Movera has launched a mental health ambassador programme to support colleague wellbeing and an inclusive workplace.

The programme brings together 25 volunteer ambassadors from across the company who have completed mental health first aider training.

Ambassadors will act as approachable points of contact for colleagues who need support or someone to talk to.

They will be clearly identified so colleagues know who they can turn to and when.

The programme is part of a wider, long-term wellbeing strategy at the firm.

Mark Tosetti, director of partnerships and mental health executive sponsor at Movera, said: “Mental health affects all of us, whether at home, in the workplace or in our day-to-day lives, which is why creating a culture of openness, support and understanding is so important.

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“As an exec sponsor of the ambassadors programme, I’m incredibly proud of the colleagues from across our brands who have volunteered and committed to making a genuine difference to the wellbeing of their fellow colleagues.”

Nichola Dixon, head of business partnering for people and culture, added: “This initiative reflects Movera’s wider focus on creating a positive working environment across the conveyancing and property services sector, where employee wellbeing, engagement and culture remain key priorities.

“By establishing this dedicated network of trained ambassadors, we’re aiming to encourage more open conversations around mental health while ensuring colleagues have access to meaningful peer support across every part of the organisation, ensuring that as Movera grows, our focus on support and connection also gets stronger.”