All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2026

The winners of the 10th British Specialist Lending Awards were announced yesterday at Hilton Bankside.

Find the full list of winners across the broker, lender and business leader categories below.

Congratulations to the winners, all those shortlisted and our judges.

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Broker: Administrator supported by Pepper Money

Matthew Ralph, Kerr & Watson

Broker: Adverse Credit supported by Quantum Mortgages

Troy Mallard, Mallard Mortgages

Broker: Bridging & Short-Term Finance supported by MT Finance

Matthew Reeves, Propp

Broker: Commercial Finance supported by Interbay

George Sanford, VIBE Specialist Finance

Broker: Complex Buy-To-Let supported by Lendco

Ashley Morley, Compare the Mortgage

Broker: Complex Income supported by Vida Homeloans

David Hamblett, New Wave Financial Services

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor supported by Kensington Mortgages

Rhys Walmsley, VIBE Specialist Finance

Broker: Second Charge

Declan Thomas, Positive Lending

Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender supported by The Brightstar Group

Paul Adams, Pepper Money

Business Leader: Bridging Lender supported by Oak Mortgages

Joshua Elash, MT Finance

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender supported by Square 1 Media

Tanya Elmaz, Together

Business Leader: Complex Buy-To-Let Lender supported by Phoebus Software

Darrell Walker, CHL Mortgages

Business Leader: Complex Income Lender supported by VAS

Tony Hall, Saffron Building Society

Business Leader: Conveyancer

Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sort Group

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate supported by Nottingham Building Society

Nicola Firth, Knowledge Bank

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution supported by Together

John Cupis, Dynamo

Business Leader: Surveyor

Steve Goodall, E.surv Chartered Surveyors

Lender: Business Development supported by E.surv Chartered Surveyors

Andy Neo, Together

Lender: Head of National Accounts supported by Target Group

Emily Hollands, OSB Group

Lender: Head of Sales

Grant Hendry, Foundation

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by MIMHC

Alex Taylor, MT Finance

Lender: Underwriter

Hayley Roberts, Foundation

Outstanding Contribution supported by Mortgage Brain

Marc Goldberg, Together