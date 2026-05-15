Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2026

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2026
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
May 15, 2026
Updated:
May 15, 2026
The winners of the 10th British Specialist Lending Awards were announced yesterday at Hilton Bankside.

Find the full list of winners across the broker, lender and business leader categories below.

Congratulations to the winners, all those shortlisted and our judges.

 

 

 

Sponsored

Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Broker: Administrator supported by Pepper Money

Matthew Ralph, Kerr & Watson

 

Broker: Adverse Credit supported by Quantum Mortgages

Troy Mallard, Mallard Mortgages

 

Broker: Bridging & Short-Term Finance supported by MT Finance

Matthew Reeves, Propp

 

Broker: Commercial Finance supported by Interbay

George Sanford, VIBE Specialist Finance

 

Broker: Complex Buy-To-Let supported by Lendco

Ashley Morley, Compare the Mortgage

 

Broker: Complex Income supported by Vida Homeloans

David Hamblett, New Wave Financial Services

 

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor supported by Kensington Mortgages

Rhys Walmsley, VIBE Specialist Finance

 

Broker: Second Charge

Declan Thomas, Positive Lending

 

Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender supported by The Brightstar Group

Paul Adams, Pepper Money

 

Business Leader: Bridging Lender supported by Oak Mortgages

Joshua Elash, MT Finance

 

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender supported by Square 1 Media

Tanya Elmaz, Together

 

Business Leader: Complex Buy-To-Let Lender supported by Phoebus Software

Darrell Walker, CHL Mortgages

 

Business Leader: Complex Income Lender supported by VAS

Tony Hall, Saffron Building Society

 

Business Leader: Conveyancer

Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sort Group

 

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate supported by Nottingham Building Society

Nicola Firth, Knowledge Bank

 

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

 

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution supported by Together

John Cupis, Dynamo

 

Business Leader: Surveyor

Steve Goodall, E.surv Chartered Surveyors

 

Lender: Business Development supported by E.surv Chartered Surveyors

Andy Neo, Together

 

Lender: Head of National Accounts supported by Target Group

Emily Hollands, OSB Group

 

Lender: Head of Sales

Grant Hendry, Foundation

 

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by MIMHC

Alex Taylor, MT Finance

 

Lender: Underwriter

Hayley Roberts, Foundation

 

Outstanding Contribution supported by Mortgage Brain

Marc Goldberg, Together

 

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay hires McRoberts as Kent and South Coast BDM

Landbay hires McRoberts as Kent and South Coast BDM

May 13, 2026

Complex Buy To Let

TML lowers BTL rates and relaunches 75% LTV deals

TML lowers BTL rates and relaunches 75% LTV deals

May 12, 2026

Complex Buy To Let

Vida Homeloans widens residential offering and relaunches BTL deals

Vida Homeloans widens residential offering and relaunches BTL deals

May 8, 2026

Complex Buy To Let

Molo joins LMS’ Panel Link in extension of strategic partnership

Molo joins LMS’ Panel Link in extension of strategic partnership

May 7, 2026
View All
Tags:
award winners
British Specialist Lending Awards
British Specialist Lending Awards 2026

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/