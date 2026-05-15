All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2026

Find the full list of winners across the broker, lender and business leader categories below.
Congratulations to the winners, all those shortlisted and our judges.
Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act
Sponsored by BM Solutions
Broker: Administrator supported by Pepper Money
Matthew Ralph, Kerr & Watson
Broker: Adverse Credit supported by Quantum Mortgages
Troy Mallard, Mallard Mortgages
Broker: Bridging & Short-Term Finance supported by MT Finance
Matthew Reeves, Propp
Broker: Commercial Finance supported by Interbay
George Sanford, VIBE Specialist Finance
Broker: Complex Buy-To-Let supported by Lendco
Ashley Morley, Compare the Mortgage
Broker: Complex Income supported by Vida Homeloans
David Hamblett, New Wave Financial Services
Broker: Rising Star – Distributor supported by Kensington Mortgages
Rhys Walmsley, VIBE Specialist Finance
Broker: Second Charge
Declan Thomas, Positive Lending
Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender supported by The Brightstar Group
Paul Adams, Pepper Money
Business Leader: Bridging Lender supported by Oak Mortgages
Joshua Elash, MT Finance
Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender supported by Square 1 Media
Tanya Elmaz, Together
Business Leader: Complex Buy-To-Let Lender supported by Phoebus Software
Darrell Walker, CHL Mortgages
Business Leader: Complex Income Lender supported by VAS
Tony Hall, Saffron Building Society
Business Leader: Conveyancer
Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sort Group
Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate supported by Nottingham Building Society
Nicola Firth, Knowledge Bank
Business Leader: Second Charge Lender
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank
Business Leader: Specialist Distribution supported by Together
John Cupis, Dynamo
Business Leader: Surveyor
Steve Goodall, E.surv Chartered Surveyors
Lender: Business Development supported by E.surv Chartered Surveyors
Andy Neo, Together
Lender: Head of National Accounts supported by Target Group
Emily Hollands, OSB Group
Lender: Head of Sales
Grant Hendry, Foundation
Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by MIMHC
Alex Taylor, MT Finance
Lender: Underwriter
Hayley Roberts, Foundation
Outstanding Contribution supported by Mortgage Brain
Marc Goldberg, Together