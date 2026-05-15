The Right Mortgage & Protection Network adds Tab to panel

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has added Tab to its panel.

Property finance specialist Tab has joined the lender panel to give member firms more funding solutions.

It means advisers will have access to Tab’s mortgage and bridging finance solutions.

Mortgage rates start from 3.5% plus the Bank of England base rate, while bridging finance product rates start from 0.68% per month, with loans offered between £100,000 and £5m.

Loan to values (LTVs) are available at more than 70% for residential and up to 70% for commercial.

Funding is available for individuals, limited companies and LLPs, with properties considered in England, Wales and mainland Scotland.

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Tab also offers UK-wide coverage through its team of business development managers (BDMs), who support advisers to structure cases and offer support through to completion.

Tab, established in 2018, has lent over £800m to date and is backed by CarVal and a network of more than 500 active investors.

Victoria Clark, head of lending at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Tab as our newest specialist lender to our panel.

“In today’s market, speed, certainty and direct access to decision-makers are increasingly important for advisers and their clients, and more of our AR firms require flexible property solutions for both mortgages and bridging finance borrowers.”

Duncan Kreeger, chief executive at Tab, said: “We’re excited to launch into The Right Mortgage Network and bring a sharper, faster approach to specialist finance.

“At Tab, we stand for relationships, reliability, and mortgages at bridging speed, giving brokers the confidence to move quickly and deliver for their clients.”