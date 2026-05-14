Lakeshield grows BDM and underwriting teams with three hires

Lakeshield has hired two business development managers (BDMs) and an underwriter as it continues to grow its credit and origination capabilities.

Jon Sturgess will become a BDM and has a background in sales leadership in specialist lending, including seven years as Masthaven Bank’s head of sales. He also held roles at Tab and StrideUp and has experience in building intermediary relationships across the specialist finance space.

Amjad Ibn-Abdul is the second BDM hire and has experience on both the lender and broker sides of property finance, having held roles at Alternative Bridging Corporation, Tuscan Capital, and Rainstone Money, in which he worked across commercial, refurbishment and bridging finance UK-wide.

The bridging underwriter role will be filled by Chloe Carlin. She has been hired from Kuflink after almost 10 years there in roles spanning sales and case management and underwriting. Lakeshield noted that her experience in specialist bridging credit processes will support its underwriting team as its deal volumes rise.

Daniel Rodney, co-founder of Lakeshield, commented: “These appointments reflect where we are as a business.

“Amjad and Jon bring broker relationships and deal experience that will extend our reach, and Chloe brings the kind of bridging underwriting depth that helps us maintain the speed and rigour brokers expect from us as we continue to grow.”