Dantis Capital secures £5m bridging facility from Aldermore

Specialist lender Dantis Capital has obtained a £5m block bridging facility from Aldermore to deploy more lending.

Dantis Capital was founded in 2023 and supports residential and commercial property transactions in England and Wales.

It offers short-term bridging finance on terms up to 24 months for property investors and developers.

The block bridging facility will support Dantis Capital’s lending across the UK bridging market, enabling it to scale its loan book and increase the number of projects it supports.

Steve Thorne, business development manager (BDM) for structured finance at Aldermore, said: “At Aldermore, we’re committed to supporting ambitious specialist lenders like Dantis Capital as they scale. Their experienced management team, disciplined underwriting approach and focus on delivering transparency through technology sets them apart in the bridging market.

“This facility provides a strong platform for growth, enabling Dantis to expand its lending and support more property investors and developers across the UK. We’re pleased to be backing their next stage of development.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

Russell Young, director and founder of Dantis Capital, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Aldermore as we continue to grow our business. This new facility provides the additional firepower we need to expand our lending and support more borrowers with fast, flexible finance solutions.

“Aldermore’s understanding of the specialist lending market and collaborative approach made them a natural funding partner. With their support, we’re well-positioned to accelerate our growth and continue delivering value to both borrowers and investors.”