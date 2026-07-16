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Colenko appoints Binnie as BDM for Midlands

Colenko appoints Binnie as BDM for Midlands
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 16, 2026
Updated:
July 16, 2026
Colenko has announced the appointment of Kendyl Binnie as business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands.

In her role, Binnie will work closely with brokers and introducers throughout the Midlands, helping them access tailored funding solutions while continuing to grow Colenko’s presence in the region.

Most recently, Binnie served as head of bridging and commercial at Ingard. She trained more than 80 appointed representatives (ARs) in specialist finance and helped firms expand their bridging and commercial lending capabilities.

Mark Marlow, head of sales, said: “Kendyl brings fantastic energy, a wealth of industry knowledge and an impressive network of broker relationships. Her experience across specialist finance and passion for supporting intermediaries make her a valuable addition to the Colenko team as we continue to grow.”

Binnie (pictured) commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Colenko at such an exciting stage of its journey. The business has built a strong reputation for delivering practical funding solutions with a relationship-first approach, and I’m looking forward to working with brokers across the Midlands to help them and their clients succeed.”

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