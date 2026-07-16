Pluto Finance relaunches bridging proposition with dedicated focus on £1m-10m loans

Pluto Finance has relaunched its bridging proposition following a review led by lending director Darius Shekarrizi (pictured).

It has introduced a dedicated team focused on transactions between £1m and £10m.

Pluto Finance said the relaunch is designed to broaden brokers’ understanding of the firm’s appetite and expertise.

Service improvements were also announced, designed to help brokers move deals through more quickly.

Since joining Pluto Finance, Shekarrizi has overseen the overhaul of the bridging business, which the firm said refined the proposition around the needs of today’s specialist finance market.

Shekarrizi said: “When I joined Pluto, one of my priorities was to look at how we could build on the business’ outstanding reputation while making it even easier for brokers to work with us.

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“Pluto has long been recognised for delivering larger, more complex transactions, but there is a significant opportunity to support brokers on deals between £1m and £10m with the same certainty of funding, commercial approach and quality of execution.

“We’ve reviewed every stage of the process, investing in specialist resource, strengthening our professional panel and improving the speed at which we engage with brokers. The result is a proposition that’s quicker, more responsive and built around the expectations of today’s bridging market.

“Our ambition is simple: when brokers are looking for funding from £1m upwards, we want Pluto to be one of the first lenders they think of.”

Justin Faiz, chief executive and co-founder of Pluto Finance, said: “This relaunch reinforces that Pluto is not just a lender for landmark transactions. We’re equally focused on providing exceptional support for the £1m-10m market, where brokers are looking for speed, certainty and a lender that understands how to get deals done.”