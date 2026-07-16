Together successfully prices second RMBS of 2026

Together has successfully priced a £562.9m first charge residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS), known as TABS16, marking its second RMBS transaction of 2026.

The deal achieved a weighted average cost of placed notes of 0.94% and a 95% advance rate. Additionally, 90% of the issued notes are expected to receive AAA(sf) ratings from both S&P and DBRS.

The transaction was supported by a portfolio of first charge residential and buy-to-let (BTL) loans across England, Scotland and Wales.

It refinanced assets previously held in Together’s £1.2bn Kingsway facility and senior secured notes.

Richard Rowntree, group CEO of Together, commented: “We are delighted to announce the successful pricing of our latest RMBS, the £562.9m TABS16. By maintaining strong access to funding, we can continue to provide the flexible, common-sense lending solutions that help to give people a fair chance to turn their homeownership ambitions into reality.”

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, added: “Since January, we have raised or refinanced more than £1.9bn across four transactions, maintaining strong momentum across our funding programme. The successful pricing of TABS16 reflects the quality of our loan book and highlights the continued confidence and support of our investors, positioning us well for future growth.”