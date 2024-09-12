Rowntree named CEO of Together

Richard Rowntree has been appointed the chief executive and executive director of specialist lender Together, with effect from early 2025.

Rowntree joins from Paragon Bank, where he was the managing director of the mortgages division for four years.

He has over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, including three years at Bank of Ireland, where he was the managing director of UK mortgages.

He has also held senior roles at Bank of Ireland, RBS, Santander, Lloyds TSB and Halifax. Additionally, Rowntree has served as the chair of UK Finance’s mortgage product and service board, as well as a non-executive board member of the Estuary Housing Association and Progress Together.

Last year, Rowntree was awarded Freedom of the City of London for his work in promoting socioeconomic diversity in the financial services sector.

His appointment at Together follows the resignation of CEO designate Gerald Grimes earlier this year.

Henry Moser, chief executive, ultimate controlling shareholder and founder of Together, has been announced as the executive vice chair. He will have an active role in guiding the board and meeting the lender’s long-term strategy.

Mike McTighe, chair of Together, said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard as the new CEO of Together. He brings extensive experience in banking and will further strengthen our executive management team. Henry, our founder, is taking on the new role of executive vice chairman and I am confident he and Richard will form a great team to take the group forward.”

Moser added: “I am excited to announce Richard as my successor as CEO, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. Together is a special business with a clear purpose and a unique culture and I look forward to working closely with Richard as we enter the next stage of our exciting growth story.”

Rowntree (pictured) said: “I am thrilled to join Together at this pivotal moment, as the Group celebrates 50 years of remarkable success. This is a business that has a market-leading proposition, a clear focus on delivering positive outcomes for customers and is backed by an exceptional team of talented, experienced professionals. I am proud to have the opportunity to take Together to the next level and look forward to leading this continued success.”