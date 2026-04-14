Pluto hires Shekarrizi as bridging lending director

Pluto Finance has appointed Darius Shekarrizi as a lending director for bridging finance.

Shekarrizi (pictured) brings more than a decade of experience in specialist property finance to Pluto Finance, where he will be responsible for bridging loans. He has held senior roles across the lending market, including positions at Octopus Property, Oblix Capital and, most recently, Lendhub.

Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships across the broker and borrower community and has developed a strong track record of originating and structuring bridging finance.

At Pluto Finance, Shekarrizi will work closely with clients and intermediaries to help contribute to the firm’s wider growth strategy.

His appointment follows the recent recruitment of lending directors Hugo Trower and Carl Bowcher, which has strengthened lending capabilities and supported a growing volume of opportunities across the market.

Justin Faiz, co-founder and chief executive of Pluto Finance, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Darius to Pluto Finance. He brings a wealth of experience in bridge lending, an excellent network across the market and a strong track record of originating and structuring transactions. His appointment will further strengthen our origination capabilities in bridging finance and support our ambition to continue growing our presence in this space.”