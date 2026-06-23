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REIM Capital joins the BDLA

REIM Capital joins the BDLA
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 23, 2026
Updated:
June 23, 2026
REIM Capital has joined the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) as a lender member.

REIM Capital is a specialist bridging lender, providing finance to property investors across England and Wales. It offers first and second charge bridging loans against residential, semi-commercial and commercial property assets for purchase, auction finance, development exits, rebridges and light refurbishment projects

Adam Tyler, CEO of the BDLA, said: “I’m delighted to welcome REIM Capital as the latest lender member of the BDLA. The bridging and development finance sector has matured significantly in recent years and, while the latest lending data points to a more measured phase of activity, demand remains underpinned by the clear role that short-term finance plays in supporting property investors, developers and borrowers with complex or time-sensitive funding requirements. 

“In this environment, the strength of the market will be defined by the quality of its lenders, the discipline of their underwriting and the standards they uphold. And, as the sector continues to evolve, the BDLA’s role as a collective voice for lenders is more important than ever. We look forward to working with REIM Capital as we continue to promote high standards, transparency and responsible growth across the bridging and development finance market.” 

Oliver Foskett, chief operating officer at REIM Capital, added: “Joining the BDLA is an important step for REIM Capital and reflects our commitment to the specialist property finance market. 

“Bridging finance continues to play a vital role in helping property investors move quickly and with confidence, particularly where funding requirements are time-sensitive, complex or require a more tailored approach. We look forward to engaging with fellow BDLA members, sharing our experience and contributing to the association’s work in supporting a responsible, professional and resilient bridging finance market.” 

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BDLA
bridging
Bridging and Development Lenders Association (BDLA)
Reim Capital

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