BDLA appoints Tyler as CEO

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) has named Adam Tyler as its new CEO.

Tyler will take up the role in early January 2026 and succeeds Vic Jannels, who announced his departure earlier this year after a six-year tenure.

He has over 30 years’ experience in specialist property finance. Most recently, he served as a non-executive director for Nationwide Finance Limited. Prior to that, he was a strategic consultant for the Financial Intermediary & Broker Association (FIBA), and previously served as an executive chair for the organisation. While at the FIBA, he was involved with the launch of the Certified Practitioner in Specialist Finance (CPSP) qualification.

Tyler has also been the managing director of Commercial Finance Consultants Limited and director of The Genesis Initiative.

His prior roles also include director of intermediaries at Black & White Bridging and CEO of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), a role he held for over 10 years.

Tyler’s appointment as the BDLA’s incoming chief executive was announced at the organisation’s Annual Conference on 12 November.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Under Jannels’ oversight, the association has experienced various changes, including its rebrand from the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) to the BDLA.

Tyler (pictured) said: “Having been involved in specialist property finance for nearly 35 years and running trade associations in the sector for over 20 years, it is a real privilege to become CEO of the BDLA.

“I have seen and worked with most lenders within the bridging and development sector over that time and I am looking forward to building upon the great work that Vic has undertaken over the last six years.”

Jannels added: “I have really enjoyed the intense and exciting challenge of this amazing sector of the mortgage market. I have known Adam for many years and am certain that he will bring his considerable experience and knowledge to bear in taking the BDLA to new heights.”