ASTL, FIBA and LIBF to launch specialist property finance education programme

The trade bodies said they aimed to open for registrations in December, and roll-out the course in Q1 next year.

The Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance programme is digital with 14 topics in total, written by 18 authors in the specialist lending industry, spanning lenders and brokers. It covers a wide range of areas including bridging, buy to let, commercial and development finance.

There will be around 40 hours of content in all, with representatives from the trade bodies saying the typical time period for completion is around three months, but the programme was flexible.

The course is also interactive, with videos and quizzes at the end of chapters in order to cater to a wide range of learning styles.

The programme is subject to a two-hour exam, which can be held in a test centre or by remote invigilation. It consists of a 50 multiple choice questionnaire worth 50 marks and four case studies with five multiple choice questions worth 20 marks.

People who pass will be awarded a digital badge, which people can use on websites and online signatures.

Speaking at the ASTL conference, John Somerville, head of financial services at the LIBF, said: “The interesting thing about what we’ve developed here is that it could be a qualification if you wanted it to be. The standard of the learning that is in here is at level three, it is at the same level as CEMAP. It’s really viable, well-earned learning.”

He added that consumers were the ones who “deserve the output” from this educational programme, pointing to Consumer Duty which he said would place more focus on the consumer and consequently increase standards across the financial services sector.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of ASTL, added: “This is not designed to be a mandatory must have…We think it’s an important to have and a good to have to show you’re dealing best practice for the consumer.

“Remember, again, the consumer is the most important force in anything we do.”

Adam Tyler, executive chairman of FIBA, said: “We want to aim this at a certain part of the market, but we want everybody to take it. We should all be taking this…but at the same its there for new people coming into the industry.”