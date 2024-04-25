OSB signs four-year renewal deal with Finova

OSB Group has signed a four-year renewal deal with cloud-based mortgage and savings software provider Finova’s originations technology stack.
Finova has offered the lending platforms for two of OSB Group’s market lending brands, Kent Reliance and Precise Mortgages, since 2010.
The renewal of the contract means that the platform will continue to support the group with its “multi-brand sales model”.
The two companies will also “explore a range of new cloud technologies and a shift to cloud-based infrastructure”.
Chris Little, chief revenue officer at Finova, commented: “We are delighted to continue supporting OSB Group in the coming years and are keen to help as it pushes forward to use cutting-edge technologies in the years to come.”
Jon Hall, group managing director of mortgages and savings at OSB Group, added: “Our lending brands, Kent Reliance and Precise Mortgages, have grown successfully over the years using Finova’s technology, and we look forward to maintaining our partnership with Finova through this renewal.”
OSB Group’s organic originations reached £4.7bn in 2023, which is down from £5.8bn in the prior year.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.