OSB signs four-year renewal deal with Finova

OSB Group has signed a four-year renewal deal with cloud-based mortgage and savings software provider Finova’s originations technology stack.

Finova has offered the lending platforms for two of OSB Group’s market lending brands, Kent Reliance and Precise Mortgages, since 2010.

The renewal of the contract means that the platform will continue to support the group with its “multi-brand sales model”.

The two companies will also “explore a range of new cloud technologies and a shift to cloud-based infrastructure”.

Chris Little, chief revenue officer at Finova, commented: “We are delighted to continue supporting OSB Group in the coming years and are keen to help as it pushes forward to use cutting-edge technologies in the years to come.”

Jon Hall, group managing director of mortgages and savings at OSB Group, added: “Our lending brands, Kent Reliance and Precise Mortgages, have grown successfully over the years using Finova’s technology, and we look forward to maintaining our partnership with Finova through this renewal.”

OSB Group’s organic originations reached £4.7bn in 2023, which is down from £5.8bn in the prior year.