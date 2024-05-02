UTB promotes Illman to bridging key account manager for London

United Trust Bank (UTB) has promoted Bradley Illman (pictured) to the role of key account manager for London in its bridging sales team.

In his role, Illman will be the day-to-day point of contact for London-based bridging introducers.

Illman has worked at UTB for around six years, initially joining as an underwriter in the bridging division, and has created a bridging internal sales team.

Paula Purdy, head of sales, bridging at UTB, said: “Brad is a very knowledgeable bridging professional and I am delighted to welcome him to the field team. His extensive bridging experience is excellent and particularly useful when assisting with more complex cases.

“Just as important, he is both trusted and approachable, and I know he’s going to be a highly regarded key account manager.”

Illman added: “I am looking forward to supporting UTB’s London-based brokers, strengthening our relationships and exploring how we can continue to improve upon the already high service levels they expect and deserve from us.

“There’s huge untapped potential in the bridging market, particularly in the unregulated space. Now that UTB’s bridging operation is structured to provide separate quick and streamlined journeys for regulated and unregulated bridging applications, my aim is to use the experience I have in both disciplines to ensure UTB remains a go-to bridging lender, no matter how vanilla or complex the case.”