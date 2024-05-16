All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

The winners of the eighth British Specialist Lending Awards were announced in a beautiful ceremony at Hilton Bankside.

Here is the full list of the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024 across the broker, lender and business leader categories, with the comments from the judges.

Congratulations to the winners, all those who were shortlisted and the esteemed judges.

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Landbay

Mussa Hussain, Coreco Specialist Finance

An undeniable rising star. Mussa always thinks about the whole deal and then the post-deal relationship, and has successfully built trust by getting results.

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider

Cameron Levitt, Avamore Capital

Cameron provided ample evidence of intelligent technical knowledge. Our passionate winner clearly demonstrated impressive results and a growth mentality.

Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Kiran Chawla, Dynamo

Kiran is a very passionate and focused individual who always goes that extra mile to deliver the best customer, lender and adviser outcome.

Lender: Underwriter

Stephen Mettler, Hampshire Trust Bank

Stephen’s personality, wealth of knowledge, empathy, and passion about the role makes him the perfect ambassador for the underwriting profession.

Broker: Complex Buy-to-let sponsored by Solutions by Foundation

Tom Headey, The Buy to Let Broker

This nominee’s technical knowledge, impressive conversion rates and strength of lender and client relationships just gave Tom the edge in this highly competitive category.

Business leader: Complex Buy-to-let Lender sponsored by Blacks Solicitors

John Goodall, Landbay

John is a very capable leader who has inspired his team to deliver a compelling proposition in a challenging market.

Business leader: Development & Innovation Advocate

Nicola Firth, Knowledge Bank

Nicola is a true problem-solver, and her enthusiasm and passion shined through.

Lender: Business Development

Hayley Gittins, Aldermore

Delivering what a business development manager (BDM) should do was not Hayley’s benchmark. Always going the extra mile with business results and also delivering wider initiatives was how she wanted to be measured.

Broker: Commercial Finance

Charlotte Stanford, Sirius Finance

Smart, driven, enthusiastic, ambitious, passionate; the list of adjectives to describe Charlotte goes on and on. Her achievements over the past 12 months were unparalleled in this category. A truly deserving winner.

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender

Marc Callaghan, OSB Group

Marc challenges his peers as a lender business leader, leading key projects within his business to support the wider market and focusing on the best outcomes for brokers and customers.

Lender: Head of National Accounts

Rob Barnard, Pepper Money

Rob’s educative approach, specific examples of outstanding leadership and ability to act strategically make him a worthy winner.

Broker: Second Charge sponsored by One Mortgage System

Sarah Stroud, Truffle Specialist Finance

Sarah has a key grasp of Consumer Duty, cares deeply about customers and what’s right for them, and understands the importance of educating the wider market on the value of second charges as an important lending solution.

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender

Marie Grundy, West One Loans

Marie is a passionate leader who wears her heart on her sleeve, and is determined and uncompromising in delivering excellence for her business, supporting the wellbeing of her teams and backing up the growth of the sector with her hands-on approach to supporting their distribution partners.

Business Leader: Surveyor

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

His passion was clear. The judges appreciated and valued David’s honesty and transparency and liked his focus on culture and the diversity and inclusivity journey.

Broker: Bridging & Short-term Finance

Narinder Gill, Coreco Specialist Finance

In a very close category, Narinder was able to articulate the best solutions for their clients, and has a deep knowledge of the wider market and a good grasp of the importance of industry education.

Business Leader: Bridging Lender

Scott Marshall, Roma Finance

This engaging and inspirational leader’s passion for the sector, influence on the wider market and focus on innovative funding solutions and key partnerships helped Scott to stand out in this category.

Business Leader: Conveyancer

Carol Nuttall, Adlington Law

Carol impressed the judges with her hands-on approach to running her business. This and her desire to make a difference shone through.

Broker: Complex Income sponsored by Square 1 Media

Sarah Grace, Sarah Grace Mortgages

Sarah works with a variety of lenders, and clearly evidenced business growth over the previous 12 months. Her experience and passion shone through, including sharing knowledge with her peers.

Business Leader: Complex Income Lender

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

A true leader in every sense. Charles genuinely prioritises his people and sets a culture that allows everyone to thrive and deliver impressive results.

Lender: Head of Sales

Joanne Hollins, Metro Bank

Joanne was a ‘knockout’ because of their pride in their team and clear passion for seeing an idea and watching it grow.

Broker: Adverse Credit

Stephanie Seddon, Right Choice Mortgages

Stephanie demonstrated great passion for the role she delivers, is a solution-driven adviser, obsessed with delivering great customer outcomes in an empathetic manner, and supports her wider team to make them the best they can be.

Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender

Paul Adams, Pepper Money

Paul shone through in a tough year, showing compassion and true leadership, flexibility and adaptability, ownership of individual business decisions and strength of character.

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Together

Lucy Waters, Aria Finance

This impressive individual leads from the front with their exceptionally high standards. Lucy shows great empathy and is not afraid of making tough decisions