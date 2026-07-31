Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/07/2026

HMRC’s crackdown on unpaid taxes, as well as news about mortgage rate changes and the extension of Help to Buy Wales, also ranked highly in our most read list this week.
Landlords pay £104m in HMRC’s tax crackdownSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 10 – The biggest barrier to homeownership isn’t affordability. It’s outdated lending.
Sponsored by Aldermore
Further rate hikes announced by Halifax, TSB and BM Solutions – round-up
Just Mortgages and April Mortgages launch 100% LTV JBSP mortgage
Parents need educating on first-time buyer mortgage support – Family BS video
Lloyds keeps top spot for resi lending while Santander sees major rise in BTL business – UK Finance
Mortgage network league table reveals growth divide among largest firms
Base rate hold gives stability today, but the outlook has turned more hawkish – reaction
House purchase approvals up, but market recovery remains uneven – BoE