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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/07/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/07/2026
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
July 31, 2026
Updated:
July 31, 2026
The Prime Minister ruling out changes to stamp duty in this year's Autumn Budget was our most read story this week.

HMRC’s crackdown on unpaid taxes, as well as news about mortgage rate changes and the extension of Help to Buy Wales, also ranked highly in our most read list this week.

 

Burnham rules out stamp duty changes in Autumn Budget

Landlords pay £104m in HMRC’s tax crackdown

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Further rate hikes announced by Halifax, TSB and BM Solutions – round-up

Just Mortgages and April Mortgages launch 100% LTV JBSP mortgage

Help to Buy Wales extended

Parents need educating on first-time buyer mortgage support – Family BS video

Lloyds keeps top spot for resi lending while Santander sees major rise in BTL business – UK Finance

Mortgage network league table reveals growth divide among largest firms

Base rate hold gives stability today, but the outlook has turned more hawkish – reaction

House purchase approvals up, but market recovery remains uneven – BoE

 

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