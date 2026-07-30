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Lloyds keeps top spot for resi lending while Santander sees major rise in BTL business – UK Finance

Lloyds keeps top spot for resi lending while Santander sees major rise in BTL business – UK Finance
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 30, 2026
Updated:
July 30, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group retaining its position as the UK's biggest lender for new mortgage business after advancing £52.2bn during 2025.

But its market share fell from 19.4% in 2024 to 18% in 2025, despite increasing lending to £52.2bn, according to data from UK Finance.

Nationwide Building Society remained second with £49.4bn of lending, while NatWest Group held third place with £35.1bn. Nationwide’s share edged down from 17.3% to 17%. NatWest, however, increased its share from 11.2% to 12.1%.

Barclays stayed in fourth position after increasing gross lending to £31.3bn from £22.1bn a year earlier, ahead of HSBC at £25.2bn and Santander UK at £24.9bn. Santander UK recorded the largest gain in the top six, increasing its share from 6.5% to 8.6%.

TSB climbed to 10th place from 11th after growing gross lending to £5.7bn, displacing Leeds Building Society, which slipped to 11th with £4.8bn of lending.

 

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Rank Lender Lending (£bn)

2025

 Market share 2025 Rank 2024 Lending (£bn) 2024 Market share 2024
1 Lloyds Banking Group 52.2 18% 1                       47 19.4%
2 Nationwide BS                       49.4 17% 2                       41.8 17.3%
3 NatWest Group                       35.1 12.1% 3                       27 11.2%
4 Barclays                       31.3 10.8% 4                       22.1 9.1%
5 HSBC Bank                       25.2 8.7% 5                       19.8 8.2%
6 Santander UK                       24.9 8.6% 6                       15.8 6.5%
7 Yorkshire BS                         9.5 3.3% 7                         9.3 3.8%
8 Coventry BS  7 2.4% 8                         7.1 2.9%
9 Skipton BS                         6.9 2.4% 9                         6 2.5%
10 TSB Bank                         5.7 2% 11                         5.2 2.1%

 

BTL rankings

Nationwide retained its position as the UK’s largest buy-to-let (BTL) lender by gross lending in 2025 after advancing £7.43bn during the year.

However, its market share fell from 20.2% in 2024 to 18.4% in 2025. Lloyds Banking Group remained second with £5.5bn of lending, but its share also declined from 15% to 13.6%.

Coventry Building Society climbed to fourth from fifth after increasing lending to £2.23bn from £1.59bn, and the mutual grew its market share from 4.7% to 5.5%.

OneSavings Bank slipped from third to fifth, with its share falling from 5.3% to 4.3%.

Santander UK was the standout mover in the top 10, jumping to sixth place from 14th after almost tripling lending to £1.69bn from £570m. Its market share more than doubled from 1.7% to 4.2%.

Shawbrook Group retained seventh position with £1.66bn of lending, although its market share eased from 4.5% to 4.1%.

Aldermore Bank climbed to eighth from ninth after increasing lending to £1.57bn from £1.35bn.

Paragon Banking Group fell to ninth from sixth as lending dropped to £1.49bn from £1.58bn and market share declined from 4.7% to 3.7%.

The only lender to fall out of the top 10 was Yorkshire Building Society, which dropped to 11th from eighth after lending declined to £1.2bn from £1.44bn and market share fell from 4.3% to 3%.

HSBC rounded off the top 10, remaining in 10th place but increasing lending to £1.47bn from £920m, boosting its share from 2.7% to 3.6%.

Rank Lender Lending (£bn)

2025

 Market share 2025 Rank 2024 Lending (£bn) 2024 Market share 2024
1 Nationwide BS                       7.43 18.4% 1                       6.78 20.2%
2 Lloyds Banking Group                       5.5 13.6% 2                       5.02 15%
3 NatWest Group                       2.97 7.3% 3                       1.79 5.3%
4 Coventry BS                       2.23 5.5% 5                       1.59 4.7%
5 OneSavings Bank Plc                       1.75 4.3% 3                       1.79 5.3%
6 Santander UK                       1.69 4.2% 14                       0.57 1.7%
7 Shawbrook Group                       1.66 4.1% 7                       1.51 4.5%
8 Aldermore Bank                       1.57 3.9% 9                       1.35 4%
9 Paragon Banking Group                       1.49 3.7% 6                       1.58 4.7%
10 HSBC Bank                       1.47 3.6% 10                       0.92 2.7%

 

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