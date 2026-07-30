Lloyds keeps top spot for resi lending while Santander sees major rise in BTL business – UK Finance

But its market share fell from 19.4% in 2024 to 18% in 2025, despite increasing lending to £52.2bn, according to data from UK Finance.
Nationwide Building Society remained second with £49.4bn of lending, while NatWest Group held third place with £35.1bn. Nationwide’s share edged down from 17.3% to 17%. NatWest, however, increased its share from 11.2% to 12.1%.
Barclays stayed in fourth position after increasing gross lending to £31.3bn from £22.1bn a year earlier, ahead of HSBC at £25.2bn and Santander UK at £24.9bn. Santander UK recorded the largest gain in the top six, increasing its share from 6.5% to 8.6%.
TSB climbed to 10th place from 11th after growing gross lending to £5.7bn, displacing Leeds Building Society, which slipped to 11th with £4.8bn of lending.
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|Rank
|Lender
|Lending (£bn)
2025
|Market share 2025
|Rank 2024
|Lending (£bn) 2024
|Market share 2024
|1
|Lloyds Banking Group
|52.2
|18%
|1
|47
|19.4%
|2
|Nationwide BS
|49.4
|17%
|2
|41.8
|17.3%
|3
|NatWest Group
|35.1
|12.1%
|3
|27
|11.2%
|4
|Barclays
|31.3
|10.8%
|4
|22.1
|9.1%
|5
|HSBC Bank
|25.2
|8.7%
|5
|19.8
|8.2%
|6
|Santander UK
|24.9
|8.6%
|6
|15.8
|6.5%
|7
|Yorkshire BS
|9.5
|3.3%
|7
|9.3
|3.8%
|8
|Coventry BS
|7
|2.4%
|8
|7.1
|2.9%
|9
|Skipton BS
|6.9
|2.4%
|9
|6
|2.5%
|10
|TSB Bank
|5.7
|2%
|11
|5.2
|2.1%
BTL rankings
Nationwide retained its position as the UK’s largest buy-to-let (BTL) lender by gross lending in 2025 after advancing £7.43bn during the year.
However, its market share fell from 20.2% in 2024 to 18.4% in 2025. Lloyds Banking Group remained second with £5.5bn of lending, but its share also declined from 15% to 13.6%.
Coventry Building Society climbed to fourth from fifth after increasing lending to £2.23bn from £1.59bn, and the mutual grew its market share from 4.7% to 5.5%.
OneSavings Bank slipped from third to fifth, with its share falling from 5.3% to 4.3%.
Santander UK was the standout mover in the top 10, jumping to sixth place from 14th after almost tripling lending to £1.69bn from £570m. Its market share more than doubled from 1.7% to 4.2%.
Shawbrook Group retained seventh position with £1.66bn of lending, although its market share eased from 4.5% to 4.1%.
Aldermore Bank climbed to eighth from ninth after increasing lending to £1.57bn from £1.35bn.
Paragon Banking Group fell to ninth from sixth as lending dropped to £1.49bn from £1.58bn and market share declined from 4.7% to 3.7%.
The only lender to fall out of the top 10 was Yorkshire Building Society, which dropped to 11th from eighth after lending declined to £1.2bn from £1.44bn and market share fell from 4.3% to 3%.
HSBC rounded off the top 10, remaining in 10th place but increasing lending to £1.47bn from £920m, boosting its share from 2.7% to 3.6%.
|Rank
|Lender
|Lending (£bn)
2025
|Market share 2025
|Rank 2024
|Lending (£bn) 2024
|Market share 2024
|1
|Nationwide BS
|7.43
|18.4%
|1
|6.78
|20.2%
|2
|Lloyds Banking Group
|5.5
|13.6%
|2
|5.02
|15%
|3
|NatWest Group
|2.97
|7.3%
|3
|1.79
|5.3%
|4
|Coventry BS
|2.23
|5.5%
|5
|1.59
|4.7%
|5
|OneSavings Bank Plc
|1.75
|4.3%
|3
|1.79
|5.3%
|6
|Santander UK
|1.69
|4.2%
|14
|0.57
|1.7%
|7
|Shawbrook Group
|1.66
|4.1%
|7
|1.51
|4.5%
|8
|Aldermore Bank
|1.57
|3.9%
|9
|1.35
|4%
|9
|Paragon Banking Group
|1.49
|3.7%
|6
|1.58
|4.7%
|10
|HSBC Bank
|1.47
|3.6%
|10
|0.92
|2.7%