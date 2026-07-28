Help to Buy Wales extended

Help to Buy Wales, due to close to new applications in September, has been extended until 31 March 2027.

The government estimates up to 400 more households will be supported by the extension. Applications have nine months after the deadline to complete.

Between the scheme’s inception in January 2014 and 30 September 2026, £820m has been allocated to the scheme. According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Mortgage Solutions, as of 26 June, £631m of this has either been reserved or invested.

The government says the scheme is ‘demand-led’; therefore, the value of funds drawn from the Help to Buy pot of depends on application levels. Not all funding allocated to the scheme has been invested in equity loans. The remaining balance continues to be held by the Development Bank of Wales and will be released subject to its budget.

As of 26 June 2026, there were 104 reservations in the pipeline that had not yet completed, comprising 40 at Authority to Proceed stage and 64 at Authority to Exchange stage.

The house price cap will remain at £300,000 – a level the housing industry recently said has become too restrictive.

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At the same time, the Empty Homes Grant will be extended to the end of March, funding the renovation of up to 300 empty properties and turning neglected buildings into safe, energy-efficient family homes.

Applications to the Empty Homes Grant have 12 months to complete after the deadline.

The Help to Stay – Wales scheme will also run until 31 March 2027, providing a safety net for homeowners struggling to meet their mortgage payments. This extension builds on the Welsh government’s 100-day plan commitment to help families through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Siân Gwenllian, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said: “This government is committed to the principle that every family deserves a safe and affordable home in which to live. Increasing the supply of social homes is one way of achieving this, and we have announced our 20,000 additional homes target.

“We are also offering targeted support for those who own or wish to own their homes – an option that is not affordable or accessible for many as prices continue to grow beyond the reach of local people across many parts of Wales. Today, I am announcing the extension of three schemes that support people that are buying their first home, helping families from losing their home and helping to renovate empty properties into homes.”