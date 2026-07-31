More than 1.5 million homes 'unmortgageable' with mainstream lenders, Together says

More than 1.5 million homes across the UK could be rejected for a standard mortgage as they fall outside mainstream lending criteria, according to research from Together.

The lender said around one-and-a-half million properties, equivalent to 6% of the UK’s 28 million residential homes, may struggle to secure finance from many high street banks.

It said factors including their construction type, condition and location inhibit standard mortgage funding.

Examples include thatched cottages, high-rise apartments, homes located close to commercial premises and properties without functioning kitchens or bathrooms.

Buyers keen to proceed

Together’s research found there remains notable appetite among buyers for properties considered difficult to mortgage.

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Among those who had purchased or seriously considered purchasing such a property, 44% said the main attraction was affordability and value for money compared to a traditional home.

Some 31% said they were seeking a renovation or restoration project, while 28% saw an opportunity to add value and sell the property for a profit in the future.

Some 31% who said they were aware the purchase would be difficult believed it would be worthwhile. Meanwhile, 21% said the rewards outweighed the risks.

The research also pointed to investment motivations, as 28% of buyers cited lower purchase prices as the biggest attraction.

That figure rose to 32% among those purchasing the property as their main residence.

For buy-to-let (BTL) investors, rental income potential was the influencing appeal, cited by 35% of respondents.

More homes need to be considered mortgageable

However, Together found that 21% of respondents had already experienced a mortgage application rejection. Plus, 32% said they had access to a much smaller pool of lenders willing to consider their application.

Ryan Etchells, chief commercial officer at Together, said: “One of the less visible challenges facing the UK property market is the sheer number of properties that mainstream lenders are reluctant to finance.”

He added: “That means a significant number of homes are effectively out of reach for ordinary buyers. While they don’t feature in official housing shortage figures, they represent part of the wider supply problem and highlight the scale of investment needed to bring more homes back into the ‘mortgageable’ market.”

Etchells said there was strong buyer demand for such properties, but many borrowers remained unaware of alternative finance options available to them.