Paragon Bank has reduced rates by 15 basis points (bps) across a selection of five-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

The reduced rates are available for landlords purchasing or remortgaging single self-contained properties (SSCs), houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

Within the SSC range, rates now start from 4.95% in Paragon’s green mortgage range, available on properties with EPC ratings of A-C.

Equivalent products for properties with lower energy-efficiency ratings of D or E are available from 5%. For HMOs and MUBs, rates now start from 5.1%.

James Harrison, product manager at Paragon Bank, said: “We’ve seen swap rates cool a little in recent days and have moved quickly to reflect those changes across a selection of products within our buy-to-let range.

“These reductions ensure landlords are able to benefit from the recent movement in market pricing, while giving brokers additional options when discussing borrowing requirements with their clients.

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“Applying the reductions across a broad selection of products enables brokers to match borrowing requirements with the most suitable option for their clients, whether that’s driven by headline rate, fee structure, leverage or the type of property being financed.”

Yesterday, the firm reported that it had increased its gross lending by 4.3% year-on-year to £2.06bn in the nine months to 30 June 2026.