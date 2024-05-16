You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Shawbrook’s loan book grows 15% to £13.8bn in Q1

by:
  • 16/05/2024
  • 0
Shawbrook’s loan book grows 15% to £13.8bn in Q1
Shawbrook Group’s loan book rose 15% year-on-year to £13.8bn, “driven by strong net lending volumes across our specialist real estate and SME markets”.

According to Shawbrook’s latest financial report, it had “further strengthened” its funding base, with its deposit book rising to £14.8bn, up from £13.6bn at the end of 2023.

The report found that its arrears ratio stands at 2.5%, a slight increase from 2.3% as of 31 December 2023.

Marcelino Castrillo, Shawbrook Bank’s CEO, said that it had “started the year positively, with customers continuing to value the premium experience, flexibility and certainty Shawbrook delivers across our diverse markets”.

He continued: “Our deep customer understanding continues to inform and drive service enhancements and product innovation, illustrated by the recent launch of our secured structured real estate proposition. Offering bespoke, relationship-led support to professional landlords, this service provides financing solutions for larger and more complex transactions.”

Castrillo said that the macroeconomic landscape continues to evolve, and that the company was “encouraged by the versatility of our ‘best-of-both’ model and the resilient performance we have delivered to date”.

He added that, while there was a “gradual but notable improvement in sentiment across our specialist markets, our expert portfolio management teams continue to work closely with customers”.

“Supported by our data-driven, forward-looking risk management frameworks, we closely monitor the outputs from targeted early-warning indicators to identify and react quickly to any emerging risks,” Castrillo noted.

He said that, in Q1, it had progressed the roll-out of a cloud contact-centre technology that offered “in-depth AI-driven sentiment analysis”.

Castrillo continued: “Delivering brilliant customer experiences is increasingly reliant on data and advanced technologies as we serve more customers more frequently across multiple channels.

“The breadth of our specialist offering and the flexibility of our platform will allow us to deliver for more customers in our chosen markets by combining the innovative mindset and agility of a start-up with the scale and financial strength of a large business.”

In April, the company announced it was slashing its complex buy-to-let (BTL) deal rates.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.