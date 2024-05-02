Mortgage Intelligence partners with Air

Mortgage network Mortgage Intelligence has partnered with later life lending platform Air, so its advisers can have access to later life mortgage proposition.

Mortgage Intelligence’s network of around 500 advisers will be able to use Air’s services and resources such as Air Sourcing, which allows advisers to search and recommend the most relevant, up-to-date later life lending products and services for their customers.

Advisers will also be able to get professional development through Air’s learning platform, Air Academy.

It delivers 10 comprehensive LIBF-accredited modules and wider educational content to help enhance adviser knowledge and aid continuous professional development in the sector.

‘Industry-leading service’

Paul Glynn (pictured), CEO at Air, said: “For advisers, access to the widest range of products, tools and education is essential. Air Academy and the Sourcing platform provide a solid foundation to this end. Not only are advisers equipped with the required expertise and more, they are also able to offer a wider array of options to consumers.

“This all adds up to an industry-leading service for both advisers and their clients. We’re delighted to be partnering with Mortgage Intelligence to provide this to its members.”

John Cupis, managing director at Mortgage Intelligence, added: “We’re dedicated to providing the best tools to our member firms, and so we’re excited to be partnering with Air to provide our advisers with further support, sourcing and technology.

“Air’s addition as part of our new lifetime mortgage proposition represents a positive step forward in ensuring every customer finds a good outcome for their circumstances.”