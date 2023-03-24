Poll: Are more high-earning first-time buyers entering the market?

Although mortgage rates and house prices are starting to settle, the escalating cost of homeownership continues to put a strain on affordability.

This appears to be the main barrier for some who are hoping to get onto the property ladder, but data from UK Finance suggests that as well as extending mortgage terms to improve affordability, first-time buyers with higher incomes are entering the market in greater numbers.

Mortgage Solutions wants to know if brokers are seeing more first-time buyers clients with higher incomes compared to those with average earnings.