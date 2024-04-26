You are here: Home - News -

Commercial Finance

Octopus Real Estate implements Kamma’s retrofit tool

by:
  • 26/04/2024
  • 0
Octopus Real Estate implements Kamma’s retrofit tool
Octopus Real Estate has teamed up with software firm Kamma to give brokers and borrowers access to the latter’s retrofit tool.

The Retrofit Explorer tool offers an accurate, transparent view of the upfront cost and returns of retrofitting a home. It also recommends cost-effective methods for energy upgrades. 

This will be integrated into the Octopus Real Estate website to encourage retrofitting and bolster green residential lending. 

It will work in conjunction with Octopus Real Estate’s green product offering, which comprises refurbishment loans to fund up to £200,000 of works. Where a property’s EPC rating has been improved following works, borrowers will benefit from a 1.8% per year discount on the interest rate. 

Octopus Real Estate said that, when it came to making homes more efficient, borrowers were faced with the challenges of not understanding the costs, the return on investment and being unaware of what works to undertake. 

The lender said this partnership was a “no brainer” as it would help to decarbonise housing in the UK. 

Joe Webb, chief growth officer of Kamma, said: “Retrofitting offers benefits on many levels, reducing emissions, saving on energy bills and even adding to asset value. It further reduces transition risk, supports transition planning and limits financed emissions for lenders.

“In this context, the lack of actual activity in the market has been surprising. We aim, for the first time, to make these benefits clear to consumers and lenders alike, driving up retrofit activity and driving down emissions and energy bills.” 

Steve Matthews (pictured), head of residential lending at Octopus Real Estate, said: “We want to offer genuine incentives to customers seeking to borrow to improve their property investments. We’re delighted to partner with Kamma, who clearly illustrate the benefits from making positive changes.

“Together, we’re aiming to drive genuine change and improve the availability of quality, sustainable homes.” 

Last month, Octopus Real Estate revealed it had completed over £35m in green homes lending through the Greener Homes Alliance initiative. The scheme is in partnership with Homes England and offers discounted rates to developers to encourage energy-efficient projects.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.