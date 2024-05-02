Solutions by Foundation lowers semi-commercial rates

Solutions by Foundation, the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) brand of Foundation Home Loans, has reduced pricing on selected semi-commercial products by up to 0.2%

This includes an option for expat borrowers as well as standard borrowers, with rates now starting from 6.89%.

For semi-commercial properties with residential and commercial elements, Solutions by Foundation requires a residential valuation and rental income both in excess of 60% of the total of the property.

Solutions by Foundation has also launched a two-year fixed limited-edition product, exclusively for expat borrowers financing a standard BTL property. This is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 6.64% and a fee of 1.5%.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Semi-commercial properties are a key part of the specialist buy-to-let marketplace, and it’s important we continue to offer competitive pricing and product options in this area, not just for UK-based borrowers but also expats who are increasingly interested in the opportunities these properties provide.

“In addition to the semi-commercial changes, we are also pleased to announce this specific new expat product on a two year fixed-rate basis. Solutions by Foundation was specifically set up to look at a broader array of specialist buy-to-let properties and landlords, and we will continue to look at and provide advisers with the product solutions they need in these and many other areas.”