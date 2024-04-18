You are here: Home - News -

Buy to Let by Foundation brings out pound-for-pound remortgage

  • 18/04/2024
The buy-to-let (BTL) brand for Foundation Home Loans, Buy to Let by Foundation, has released a pound-for-pound remortgage.

Buy to Let by Foundation’s two-year BTL fixed rates are for landlords who require no additional borrowing, with options available in its F1 range for clients with an almost clean credit history, and F2 range for clients with historical blips in their credit rating.

Due to its pound-for-pound basis, the lender can offer landlords “more favourable remortgage terms” and it assesses rental cover at a 125% interest coverage ratio regardless of an applicant’s taxpayer status. The stress rates applied at the product’s pay rate.

The F1 two-year BTL fixed rate is available at 6.59%, and the F2 deal is priced at 6.74%. The deals are available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) for individuals and limited company borrowers.

The minimum loan size is £50,000 and the maximum loan size is £1.5m, and the product fee is 1.5%.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We’re pleased to be able to launch these two new pound-for-pound remortgage products for buy-to-let landlord borrowers who are not seeking to raise any additional borrowing.

“As a result, we hope to support landlords who are focused on maintaining their existing properties/portfolios by giving them additional remortgage product options with distinct criteria to consider. We’d urge advisers to contact us to see how we can help and support their landlord borrowers with these options, and the other core and specialist buy-to-let products we offer.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

