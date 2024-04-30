You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money ups rates; Skipton BS lowers rates – round-up

  • 30/04/2024
Virgin Money will bring out its exclusive remortgage products and increase rates across its Fix and Switch deals, exclusive purchase and remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer rates.

On Virgin Money’s exclusive remortgage side, the lender has added Fix and Switch deals with a two-year early repayment charge (ERC) at 85% loan to value (LTV).

Its five-year fixed rate with a £1,495 fee starts at 5.54%, and the fee-saver option starts at 5.89%.

Virgin Money will also make several rate changes from 8pm on 30 April.

The lender’s Fix and Switch purchase rates at 85% and 90% LTV will be increased by up to 0.1%, with pricing beginning from 5.27%.

The firm’s Fix and Switch remortgage rates at 75% LTV will rise by 0.1% and start from 5.09%.

Virgin Money’s BTL Fix and Switch rates at 60% and 75% LTV will go up by 0.15%, starting from 5.07%.

The lender’s 90% LTV exclusive purchase fixed rates will rise by up to 0.08%, with rates beginning from 4.87%.

Selected exclusive remortgage fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.16%, starting from 4.54%, and large loan exclusive purchase and remortgage fixed rates will rise by up to 0.2%, beginning from 4.9%.

Exclusive BTL fixed rates will increase by up to 0.1%, starting from 4.07%, and selected product transfer fixed rates will rise by up to 0.1%, beginning from 4.43%.

Skipton BS cuts rates and adds deals

Skipton Building Society will reduce rates in its residential range, cut its track record mortgage and reintroduce high-loan-to-value (LTV) fixed residential remortgage deals.

The mutual is introducing rate reductions from tomorrow, 1 May, with fixed and tracker rate products impacted.

Selected two-year fixed residential products have been cut, and its track record mortgage has gone down from 5.65% to 5.55%.

The mutual has reintroduced higher-LTV remortgage options, including residential 85% and 90% LTV fixed rate remortgage products, along with fee products in its fixed purchase range.

