Complex Buy To Let

Zephyr reduces buy-to-let rates; Landbay adds deals – round-up

  • 20/05/2024
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Zephyr Homeloans has reduced rates across its two- and five-year fixed deals.

This includes reductions of up to 0.16% across Zephyr’s two-year fixes and 0.06% on five-year fixed rates. 

For properties with an EPC rating from A to C, rates for a two-year fix range between 3.64% and 5.64% on a standard BTL property at 65% loan to value (LTV). 

The five-year fixed equivalents are priced at 4.69% and 5.49%. 

For properties with an EPC rating of D or E, rates are either 3.74% or 5.74% for a two-year fix at 65% LTV or 4.79% and 5.59% for a five-year fix. 

Fee options of 3%, 5% and 7% are available. 

There are also fee-free options, fixed for five years at 80% LTV, with rates of 6.19% and 6.29%. The lower rate is available on properties rated EPC A to C, while the higher rate is for properties rated D or E. 

Zephyr has also lowered the stress rate calculations on its two-year fixes. 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Our new rates provide landlords with the choice and flexibility to enable them to find the deal that best suits their budgets.”

 

Landbay expands BTL like-for-life offering 

BTL lender Landbay has added to its like-for-like remortgage range with the launch of two-year fixes. 

This follows the lender reducing stress testing across this offering.

Landbay is launching two standard two-year fixes, available at 65% and 75% LTV, with rates starting at 4.54% with a 5% fee. 

There is also a two-year standard tracker with no early repayment charge (ERC) and a 5% fee. These are also available at 65% and 75% LTV, and rates starting at 0.24% plus bank base rate (BBR).

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Following high demand and positive feedback on our new reduced stress test, we’re thrilled to be able to enhance our like-for-like range further with new fixed and tracker options. While the new products bolster the toolkit of our broker partners, the enhanced affordability calculation gives some much-needed breathing space to those landlords remortgaging onto a higher rate than before. 

“It proves to be a popular option for those thinking short-term and who do not require any capital raising. It comes at the right time, too, as we continue to see high levels of remortgage activity across the buy-to-let sector. It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to meet the demands of the market, remain competitive and support our broker partners.”

