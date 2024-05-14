You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

OSB Group to offer domestic abuse awareness training to colleagues

by:
  • 14/05/2024
  • 0
OSB Group to offer domestic abuse awareness training to colleagues
OSB Group will offer colleagues domestic abuse awareness training, which will be provided by women and children refuge The Haven via The Purple Pledge.

The domestic abuse awareness training through The Purple Pledge helps employers to “provide a safe, open organisation where employees can recognise, respond and refer to local support”.

The specialist lending group has a longstanding partnership with The Haven in Wolverhampton, where one of the offices is based.

OSB Group recently appointed mental health first aiders across its business to assist staff with any concerns regarding their wellbeing.

The firm has gifted mental health first aid training to Demelza, a Kent-based children’s hospice. The training has a learning framework to help the charity colleagues to “listen without judgement, and signpost available support via both professional and charitable organisations”.

The course also contains the importance of a family and friends support network to a person’s mental health journey.

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer at OSB Group, said: “The strong partnerships we hold within our local communities [are] something we are immensely proud of here at OSB Group. To be able to knowledge- and training-share is really valuable to all involved.

“Not only have [we] been able to gift training to charity partners, but we are also going to receive training from charity partners too. This demonstrates the importance of partnerships going deeper than monetary funding, although that too is key to the support we provide.”

Oliver Spencer, marketing and comms storytelling officer at Demelza, said: “The mental health first aider course was so valuable. My role at Demelza means I spend a lot of time with different teams across the whole organisation, so I’m really well-placed to recognise someone who might be struggling with poor mental health.

“Having completed my qualification, I now genuinely feel like I have the tools to support others. Carly and Richard from OSB Group were great – they gave us space to discuss difficult concepts and take breaks if we needed to, and there were lots of chances to practise our new skills too.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.