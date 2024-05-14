OSB Group to offer domestic abuse awareness training to colleagues

OSB Group will offer colleagues domestic abuse awareness training, which will be provided by women and children refuge The Haven via The Purple Pledge.

The domestic abuse awareness training through The Purple Pledge helps employers to “provide a safe, open organisation where employees can recognise, respond and refer to local support”.

The specialist lending group has a longstanding partnership with The Haven in Wolverhampton, where one of the offices is based.

OSB Group recently appointed mental health first aiders across its business to assist staff with any concerns regarding their wellbeing.

The firm has gifted mental health first aid training to Demelza, a Kent-based children’s hospice. The training has a learning framework to help the charity colleagues to “listen without judgement, and signpost available support via both professional and charitable organisations”.

The course also contains the importance of a family and friends support network to a person’s mental health journey.

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer at OSB Group, said: “The strong partnerships we hold within our local communities [are] something we are immensely proud of here at OSB Group. To be able to knowledge- and training-share is really valuable to all involved.

“Not only have [we] been able to gift training to charity partners, but we are also going to receive training from charity partners too. This demonstrates the importance of partnerships going deeper than monetary funding, although that too is key to the support we provide.”

Oliver Spencer, marketing and comms storytelling officer at Demelza, said: “The mental health first aider course was so valuable. My role at Demelza means I spend a lot of time with different teams across the whole organisation, so I’m really well-placed to recognise someone who might be struggling with poor mental health.

“Having completed my qualification, I now genuinely feel like I have the tools to support others. Carly and Richard from OSB Group were great – they gave us space to discuss difficult concepts and take breaks if we needed to, and there were lots of chances to practise our new skills too.”