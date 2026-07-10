Aldermore cuts special-edition BTL rates

Aldermore has reduced the rates across its special-edition buy-to-let (BTL) range for product switches.

For existing customers, the two-year fix at 70% loan to value (LTV) with no fee has been cut by 0.35% to 6.44%. This is open to individual and company landlords with a single residential investment property.

The lender said this would provide borrowers with more choice.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re committed to delivering real value for brokers and their landlord clients, whether they’re buying their first investment property or reviewing their existing borrowing.

“We know brokers need a wide range of options to help their clients achieve their goals, and these rate cuts give brokers access to more competitive solutions in today’s market.”

In a recent video discussion with Mortgage Solutions, Cooper said the BTL market had professionalised and grown up, while L&C’s David Hollingworth said more limited company landlords would be in need of refinancing options.