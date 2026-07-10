Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/07/2026

Written By:
Posted:
July 10, 2026
Updated:
July 10, 2026
A story that removing stamp duty costs could free up 300,000 homes in England took the lead this week.
Readers were also interested in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealing it had opened 11 investigations into firms for potential Consumer Duty breaches, and unseen photos from last week’s British Mortgage Awards.
Scrapping stamp duty costs could free up over 300,000 homes in England, report finds
FCA opens 11 Consumer Duty probes in three yearsSponsored
Are your clients ready for the first Making Tax Digital reporting deadline?
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