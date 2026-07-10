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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/07/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/07/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 10, 2026
Updated:
July 10, 2026
A story that removing stamp duty costs could free up 300,000 homes in England took the lead this week.

Readers were also interested in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealing it had opened 11 investigations into firms for potential Consumer Duty breaches, and unseen photos from last week’s British Mortgage Awards.

 

Scrapping stamp duty costs could free up over 300,000 homes in England, report finds

FCA opens 11 Consumer Duty probes in three years

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Unseen photos from the 2026 British Mortgage Awards

Mortgage repayments to rise just £45 over the next two years, BoE says

AI won’t kill the mortgage adviser – it may make your role more important than ever – Singh

Nationwide and Virgin Money cut mortgage rates – round-up

When the tide goes out, the strength of your mortgage network matters – Howells

Metro Bank offers JBSP mortgage over 95% LTV

AI will ‘relocate’ intermediation, not remove it, FCA says

Nationwide appoints Dickinson as lead product manager

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Removal of stamp duty could improve FTB access to new builds - Rightmove

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Tags:
consumer duty
FCA
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
Financial Conducty Authority
Stamp Duty

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