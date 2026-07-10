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West Brom BS reduces rates by up to 0.18%

West Brom BS reduces rates by up to 0.18%
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 10, 2026
Updated:
July 10, 2026
West Brom Building Society has reduced rates across its two-year fixed purchase mortgage range, with cuts of up to 0.18%.

At 90% loan to value (LTV), its two-year fixed purchase mortgage with no fee has been lowered to 4.77%, reduced from 4.95%.

The society’s two-year fixed mortgage at 90% LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced to 4.64%, down from 4.73%.

At 95% LTV, the West Brom has reduced its two-year fixed purchase product with no fee to 5.15%, down from 5.25%.

West Brom Building Society said these cuts enhance support for customers with smaller deposits, including first-time buyers and homemovers. The changes apply across all two-year purchase products.

John Philips, senior product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’ve made improvements across our entire two-year purchase range, with particularly strong options available for customers purchasing with smaller deposits.

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“First-time buyers continue to be an important area of focus for us, and these changes provide brokers with even more competitive solutions at both 90% and 95% LTV. By offering a mix of fee and no-fee options, we’re giving brokers greater flexibility to recommend products that best suit their clients’ needs.”

Earlier this month, the mutual added to its residential mortgage range.

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first-time buyer
low deposit borrower
West Brom BS

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