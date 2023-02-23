Poll: Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

Product fees for buy-to-let deals had been around two to five per cent but have increased in recent months since instability from the mini Budget and economic volatility has impacted rates and interest coverage ratios available for buy-to-let landlords.

Some have said that such high fees are profiteering from lenders, whereas others say that it is a way to offer landlords the higher loan amounts they need and gives them more product choice.

Mortgage Solutions wants to know if higher buy-to-let fees has improved affordability for your landlord clients.