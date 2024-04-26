You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office hits £7m in advances in first year

by:
  • 26/04/2024
  • 0
Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office hits £7m in advances in first year
SME lender Simply Asset Finance has celebrated its Liverpool office delivering £7m in advances across more than 100 deals less than a year since opening.

Also, since the office was established in June last year, the team has doubled in size. This has resulted in a move to larger premises. 

Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office has worked with more than 50 brokerages to help clients in the North West secure financial solutions, helping more than 800 clients. 

The lender said its Liverpool team showed how its growing national presence supported its growing lending pipeline and its regional broker partners. 

John Wiles, managing director of Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office, said: “Our Liverpool office’s phenomenal growth is a testament to the talented team and our commitment to building our regional footprint to support even more SMEs [to] grow and thrive. 

“As we continue to expand our national presence, we are as committed as ever to recruit and train the next generation of industry talent in the North West. They will support us on our mission to deliver tailored support and service to both our customers and broker partners.” 

Simply Asset Finance launched in 2017 and offers alternative finance solutions. 

It has lent more than £1bn to more than 6,800 small and medium-sized businesses since it was established. 

In its half-year results for 2023, it reported a pre-tax profit of £3.2m and £152m in funding to UK businesses.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.