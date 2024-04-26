Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office hits £7m in advances in first year

SME lender Simply Asset Finance has celebrated its Liverpool office delivering £7m in advances across more than 100 deals less than a year since opening.

Also, since the office was established in June last year, the team has doubled in size. This has resulted in a move to larger premises.

Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office has worked with more than 50 brokerages to help clients in the North West secure financial solutions, helping more than 800 clients.

The lender said its Liverpool team showed how its growing national presence supported its growing lending pipeline and its regional broker partners.

John Wiles, managing director of Simply Asset Finance’s Liverpool office, said: “Our Liverpool office’s phenomenal growth is a testament to the talented team and our commitment to building our regional footprint to support even more SMEs [to] grow and thrive.

“As we continue to expand our national presence, we are as committed as ever to recruit and train the next generation of industry talent in the North West. They will support us on our mission to deliver tailored support and service to both our customers and broker partners.”

Simply Asset Finance launched in 2017 and offers alternative finance solutions.

It has lent more than £1bn to more than 6,800 small and medium-sized businesses since it was established.

In its half-year results for 2023, it reported a pre-tax profit of £3.2m and £152m in funding to UK businesses.