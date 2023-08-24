You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Simply Asset Finance reports £3.2m profit in H1

by:
  • 24/08/2023
  • 0
Simply Asset Finance reports £3.2m profit in H1
Specialist lender Simply Asset Finance has reported a £3.2m pre-tax profit for the first six months of the year, slightly down on the £3.7m it posted in 2022.

It provided £152m of funding to UK businesses during the period and completed 1,786 new agreements. 

Its revenue also rose from £18m last year to £24.8m in 2023. Additionally, the lender’s loan book grew by 10 per cent (or £42m) to £459m. 

Simply Asset Finance has gone through a period of growth so far this year, with the opening of a new office in Liverpool and the recruitment of 13 employees. 

This includes six business development executives in the Liverpool office, four area sales managers and two employees who have joined the head office support team. 

The lender said the new hires were strategic to enhance its relationships with commercial brokers and extend its lending to small businesses. 

Mike Randall, CEO of Simply Asset Finance, said: “Having had one of our strongest years yet at Simply, we are more dedicated than ever to serving SMEs and offering them the right support to thrive even during times of economic uncertainty and pressure. Our new hires across the business will bolster our team with new and diverse talent and further support us in this goal. 

“Business sentiment remains strong amongst UK SMEs but it’s important they are given the necessary support and expertise for them to remain the heartbeat of the UK economy. As such, Simply is committed to offering a funding experience that looks beyond the balance sheet and combines our people-led approach with efficiency delivering technology.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.