Together partners with Ncino to transform mortgage operations

Specialist lender Together has recruited the services of cloud banking platform provider Ncino to update its mortgage and lending proposition.

The platform will be implemented across all of Together’s core products, including regulated residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, commercial loans, bridging loans and development finance.

Through the use of Ncino’s Cloud Banking Platform, Together will be able to scale and digitise its operations as well as react quickly to changing economic conditions, interest rate changes and market expectations.

Andrea Dalton, chief transformation officer at Together, said: “We’ve been helping people achieve their property ambitions for fifty years, and with Ncino’s support, we will continue to deliver on that mission with added efficiency, speed and agility.

“We currently originate over £200m in loans every month and, with Ncino, we’re excited to scale and become more efficient through digital consolidation, enhanced risk management and a more modern customer experience.”

Charlie McIver, managing director of EMEA at Ncino, added: “We’re excited to partner with Together on this transformation programme.

“Working with our proven technology and system implementation partners, we look forward to delivering a strategic digital lending platform across all of Together’s core products that will help the lender grow and best meet the needs of its colleagues and customers.”

The Ncino platform covers the mortgage origination lifecycle from application to completion. It can be developed to react to market changes faster and remove the need for manual processes.

Speaking to this publication in February, Ryan Etchells, chief commercial officer at Together, said the lender was still primed for growth.

Celebrating its 50th year of business in 2024, this followed the announcement that the lender’s loan book rose to £6.8bn in the first quarter of this year.

Earlier this week, Together priced its £378m first charge-only residential mortgage-backed securitisation, which was the second transaction of this kind this year.