MQube partners with Irish tech firm to broaden scope

MQube, parent company of MPowered Mortgages, has teamed up with Ireland-based mortgage technology company InCol to bring its platform to the Irish market.

This will allow mortgage originators that use MQube’s technology to be able to manage the mortgage process from application to post-completion, and provide this to lenders in both the UK and Ireland.

MQube’s origination platform also powers the MPowered Mortgages proposition to enable instant mortgage offers and quicker underwriting through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership is expected to enable lenders to provide a faster service, reduce their costs, lower risk and be more flexible.

InCol is a mortgage analytics company that owns the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform InCol Intelligence, which is in use in the UK. It provides analytical, reporting and risk management solutions to the residential mortgage sector.

It does this with the use of third-party and public data to assess credit, climate and physical risk as well as regulatory, funding and capital management reporting.

Stuart Cheetham (pictured), CEO of MQube, said: “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with InCol, which forms part of our wider growth ambitions to transform the mortgage industry for the better, both in the UK and globally. Our flexible mortgage origination platform can be adapted for use in other markets, and we want to really showcase to other markets what it can do. It is already successfully used by our UK lender firm, MPowered Mortgages, and we hope that through this partnership with InCol, we will be able to extend this success with lenders across Ireland and other European markets.

“We look forward to conversations with banks, building societies and other mortgage lenders in Ireland and the rest of Europe, and are excited to have the opportunity to help even more brokers and customers achieve certainty, speed and control in the mortgage process.”

Frank Wall, director of InCol, added: “We are delighted to build on our long-standing relationship with MQube. Our partnership with MQube offers a unique end-to-end solution for mortgage originators. We see InCol Intelligence as a natural extension and enhancement of MQube’s mortgage origination platform, and we look forward to working with the MQube team on this venture in the UK and Ireland.”