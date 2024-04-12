You are here: Home - News -

News

MQube partners with Irish tech firm to broaden scope

by:
  • 12/04/2024
  • 0
MQube partners with Irish tech firm to broaden scope
MQube, parent company of MPowered Mortgages, has teamed up with Ireland-based mortgage technology company InCol to bring its platform to the Irish market.

This will allow mortgage originators that use MQube’s technology to be able to manage the mortgage process from application to post-completion, and provide this to lenders in both the UK and Ireland. 

MQube’s origination platform also powers the MPowered Mortgages proposition to enable instant mortgage offers and quicker underwriting through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). 

The partnership is expected to enable lenders to provide a faster service, reduce their costs, lower risk and be more flexible. 

InCol is a mortgage analytics company that owns the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform InCol Intelligence, which is in use in the UK. It provides analytical, reporting and risk management solutions to the residential mortgage sector. 

It does this with the use of third-party and public data to assess credit, climate and physical risk as well as regulatory, funding and capital management reporting. 

Stuart Cheetham (pictured), CEO of MQube, said: “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with InCol, which forms part of our wider growth ambitions to transform the mortgage industry for the better, both in the UK and globally. Our flexible mortgage origination platform can be adapted for use in other markets, and we want to really showcase to other markets what it can do. It is already successfully used by our UK lender firm, MPowered Mortgages, and we hope that through this partnership with InCol, we will be able to extend this success with lenders across Ireland and other European markets.

“We look forward to conversations with banks, building societies and other mortgage lenders in Ireland and the rest of Europe, and are excited to have the opportunity to help even more brokers and customers achieve certainty, speed and control in the mortgage process.” 

Frank Wall, director of InCol, added: “We are delighted to build on our long-standing relationship with MQube. Our partnership with MQube offers a unique end-to-end solution for mortgage originators. We see InCol Intelligence as a natural extension and enhancement of MQube’s mortgage origination platform, and we look forward to working with the MQube team on this venture in the UK and Ireland.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.