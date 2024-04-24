MQube adds compliance support to AI-backed marketing tool

MQube has enhanced its Marketing Genius tool to include a feature to help brokers with their compliance checks.

The tool was launched earlier this year free of charge to brokers, and uses artificial intelligence (AI), specifically large language models (LLMs), to create marketing content to help brokers attract new customers and engage with existing customers.

It can be used to create content like social media posts, emails, blogs and vlogs.

The tool will now feed regulatory considerations in accordance with the Mortgage Conduct of Business (MCOB) into the content creation process.

The added feature will not change content directly, but will question wording that may not align with regulatory guidance and prompt users to consider changing it.

The firm said that Marketing Genius “does not create compliant content itself but supports the broker to make their content compliant”.

The company said that the tool was widely adopted by brokers and had been “positively received”, with as many as 350 brokers using the service currently and 1,500 pieces of marketing content created.

Stuart Cheetham (pictured), CEO of MQube and MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are always listening to brokers and taking onboard feedback as we develop and enhance our mortgage technology. The reception [of] Marketing Genius has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to create a tool that helps with both content quality and compliance. This update directly addresses the feedback from brokers, and is a great example of how AI can work alongside humans to achieve the best results possible.”