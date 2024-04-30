You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Aldermore relaunches adverse credit mortgage range

by:
  • 30/04/2024
  • 0
Aldermore relaunches adverse credit mortgage range
Aldermore has reintroduced a range of mortgages designed to help borrowers who have experienced credit difficulties.

Aldermore’s adverse credit deals are organised over three levels of criteria that depend on the borrower’s credit profile.

Each level allows the borrower to have varying degrees of missed secured and unsecured loan payments.

Levels one and two, which have rates starting from 5.44% and 5.84% respectively, are available up to 95% loan to value (LTV), while level three, which comes with a 6.34% rate, is offered up to 80% LTV. All tiers carry a £1,999 arrangement fee.

Combined county court judgements (CCJs) and defaults up to £300 per applicant will now be ignored across all levels of criteria, as will historical mortgage arrears.

For level three, mortgage arrears are accepted as long as they did not occur in the last six months. The same rule applies to CCJs and defaults.

A maximum of three missed unsecured loan payments in 12 months are allowed as long as the customer is currently up to date.

Jon Cooper (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “We’re aiming to offer more people the option to achieve their homeownership goals. We back people to go for it in all walks of life; more choice for borrowers, increased resources for broker partners and, ultimately, greater outcomes for those we serve. These latest changes cater to the diverse needs of today’s homebuyers, with Aldermore’s expert team on hand to unlock new possibilities for our customers.”

Last month, Aldermore added limited-edition BTL deals and cut rates.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.