Kent Reliance refreshes BTL range

Kent Reliance has cut rates on products at 75% loan to value (LTV) and added 55% and 65% LTV tiers for five-year fixed rate borrowing, to offer lower LTV options.

Rates at 75% LTV start from 5.34% for a two-year fix with a 3.5% fee and 5.39% for a five-year fix with a 5% fee.

Kent Reliance has also updated its houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) criteria to allow up to 20 units within a multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) as standard.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to lower our rates for 75% LTV options making them more competitive whilst also introducing 55% and 65% LTV options for five-year fixed rates.

“And that’s not all; we’ve been listening closely to broker feedback and, following the enhancements to our adapted HMO criteria recently, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries can now support large MUFBs up to 20 beds as standard in its buy-to-let range.”

He added: “These improvements offer flexibility and increased options for brokers, which is essential in such an evolving market.”

Matthew Rowne, director at The Buy To Let Broker, said: “With the introduction of these new products, it really is wonderful to see Kent Reliance at the forefront of specialist lending, once again in the vanguard of product development.

“The specialist pricing at 75% LTV, and especially for the much larger MUFBs, is hugely competitive, and the introduction of products at both 55% LTV and 65% LTV provides opportunities for obtaining market leading rates for our landlords where gearing remains relatively low.”

He said: “Kent Reliance have continued to be innovative through 2024, and work collaboratively with key partners, consistently offering lending solutions that provide landlords with a myriad of funding options – an effective life jacket to the private rental sector [PRS], in the face of inequitable governmental obstacles facing the modern landlord.

“We remain enthused that Kent Reliance is striving to keep evolving their proposition, and to help support brokerages, landlords, and the wider PRS, in what has been a challenging economic vista.”

In March, Kent Reliance launched a resi range and cut BTL rates.