You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Kent Reliance launches resi range and cuts BTL rates

by:
  • 18/03/2024
  • 0
Kent Reliance launches resi range and cuts BTL rates
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries (KRFI) has relaunched its income flexibility and extra flexibility residential ranges and cut rates by up to 0.5 per cent on selected buy-to-let (BTL) rates.

Within the residential range from Kent Reliance, its income flexibility range for customers who need flexibility around income multipliers is available up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) up to £1.5m.

Its extra flexibility range, for borrowers who need flexibility due to the credit profile, is available up to 85 per cent LTV.

Core residential fixed rates at 85 and 90 per cent LTV have fallen.

In the shared ownership range from Kent Reliance, all product fees have been removed and rates on 95 and 100 per cent mortgage share value (MSV).

In its BTL range, 80 per cent LTV fixed rates have dropped by 0.5 per cent.

Full range rates from 4.59 per cent are suitable for any property type, including houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) with up to 20 lettable rooms.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “With the current economic backdrop, we were keen to provide some positive product options for brokers, as we understand the challenges they are facing across the board.

“At the end of the day, there are always clients wanting to transact, whether it’s for the next step towards a family home or an investment property, so it’s important as a lender that we listen and adapt accordingly. For example, our income flexibility products were designed to help newly qualified professionals looking to purchase their first home but needing flexibility around income multipliers.”

Wayne Gray, managing director of DMI Finance, said: “KRFI are a key lending partner and these products and reduced rates will certainly be welcome news, especially for our residential clients who need just a little more flexibility in order to secure their dream property.

“Alongside this positive news, we really value the support of KRFI’s award-winning BDM team, as they take the time to talk through case complexities, which can make a real difference towards securing a positive outcome.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.