Hilco Real Estate Finance adds to specialist bridging division

Hilco Real Estate Finance (HREF) has appointed Alexey Shokin as senior business development consultant and promoted Patrick Davenport-Jenkins to the role of vice president.

Prior to working at HREF, Shokin was most recently a director at Most Loans for nearly six years, and before that, he was director of sales at Century Capital for around two years.

He has also worked at Oracle Wellbeck Partners, Claremont Asset Management, and Mint Partners, part of BGC Brokers.

Davenport-Jenkins has worked at the firm for around a year, initially joining as an associate. Prior to that, he worked as an associate for origination at Arrow Global Group for around three years, and before that, he was an analyst associate at Morgan Stanley for three years.

Brad Altberger, CEO and co-founder of HREF, commented: “We are seeing increasing demand for our services, as the traditional banking sector is failing to meet the lending requirements of a significant segment of the market. We are a client-focused organisation, and the addition of Alexey and promotion of Patrick strengthens our ability to meet the demands of our clients.”

Shokin added: “I am really pleased to join HREF. I have worked with the team since they entered the market last year, and I have been hugely impressed with their ability to deliver lending solutions for their clients in a commercial and expeditious manner.”

Davenport-Jenkins said: “When I joined HREF last year, I saw that it was a fantastic opportunity to help develop what I believe will become one of the leading real estate lending businesses in the UK. I’m excited to be stepping up by originating my own loans and taking on more responsibility in underwriting and executing transactions.”

HREF recently became a patron lender of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), so it will be able to network with its commercial finance community, which includes over 2,500 brokers from over 1,100 member firms.