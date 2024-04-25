You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hilco Real Estate Finance adds to specialist bridging division

by:
  • 25/04/2024
  • 0
Hilco Real Estate Finance adds to specialist bridging division
Hilco Real Estate Finance (HREF) has appointed Alexey Shokin as senior business development consultant and promoted Patrick Davenport-Jenkins to the role of vice president.

Prior to working at HREF, Shokin was most recently a director at Most Loans for nearly six years, and before that, he was director of sales at Century Capital for around two years.

He has also worked at Oracle Wellbeck Partners, Claremont Asset Management, and Mint Partners, part of BGC Brokers.

Davenport-Jenkins has worked at the firm for around a year, initially joining as an associate. Prior to that, he worked as an associate for origination at Arrow Global Group for around three years, and before that, he was an analyst associate at Morgan Stanley for three years.

Brad Altberger, CEO and co-founder of HREF, commented: “We are seeing increasing demand for our services, as the traditional banking sector is failing to meet the lending requirements of a significant segment of the market. We are a client-focused organisation, and the addition of Alexey and promotion of Patrick strengthens our ability to meet the demands of our clients.”

Shokin added: “I am really pleased to join HREF. I have worked with the team since they entered the market last year, and I have been hugely impressed with their ability to deliver lending solutions for their clients in a commercial and expeditious manner.”

Davenport-Jenkins said: “When I joined HREF last year, I saw that it was a fantastic opportunity to help develop what I believe will become one of the leading real estate lending businesses in the UK. I’m excited to be stepping up by originating my own loans and taking on more responsibility in underwriting and executing transactions.”

HREF recently became a patron lender of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), so it will be able to network with its commercial finance community, which includes over 2,500 brokers from over 1,100 member firms.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.