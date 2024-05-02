First2Protect Insurance hires Thomas as business development operations head

First2Protect Insurance has appointed Laura Thomas as its head of business development operations.
In her role at First2Protect Insurance, she will play a “pivotal role” in growing the firm’s market presence and forging key relationships.
She will lead the “development and execution of business operations aimed at accelerating growth and maximising opportunities for the company”.
Thomas joins from Paymentshield, where she worked for around six years, initially as a telephone business development manager (BDM) and then as a sales operations assistant.
Lee Denton, head of business development at First2Protect Insurance, welcomed Laura Thomas to the team, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Laura to First2Protect and are confident that her expertise will be instrumental in driving our business development efforts.
“Her appointment reflects our commitment to attracting top talent and reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions to our clients.”
Thomas added: “I am thrilled to be part of the First2Protect team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth and success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive business operations initiatives that will further elevate First2Protect’s position in the market.”
