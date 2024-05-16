You are here: Home - News -

News

Dwello Mortgages’ founder blows final whistle on professional football career

by:
  • 16/05/2024
  • 0
Dwello Mortgages’ founder blows final whistle on professional football career
Shropshire-based Dwello Mortgages' founder Nathan Blissett (pictured) has hung up his football boots following a career spanning more than 12 years.

Blissett, who played as a striker or a winger, has played at a number of teams, turned out for Romulus, Kidderminster, Cambridge, Hednesford, Bristol Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Lincoln City, Torquay, Plymouth, Macclesfield, Solihull Moors, Maidenhead, Telford, and Stafford Rangers, and in February he joined Bromsgrove Sporting.

He has made over 340 appearances and scored over 60 goals during his career.

Blissett founded Dwello Mortgages last year to be a “trusted guide in personal finance”, having previously been a self-employed mortgage broker at AFP Partnership and a self-employed mortgage and protection broker at Concept Financial Services.

In its first year of business, the broker firm completed £5.6m in mortgage offers.

Blissett said: “The last year or so has been absolutely amazing, and I couldn’t have wished for a better start to my business venture. It has gone from strength to strength and we have a great team here committed to expanding our reach.

“I have loved playing football and was lucky to play for so long with good friends at some wonderful clubs and in front of terrific supporters, but the time is now right for me to move on.”

 

‘Vital’ to ‘plan ahead’

He noted that Dwello Mortgages has “become more successful than I ever expected over the first 12 months, so it is the right time to hang up my boots and focus on the development of the business – it also provides a great opportunity to spend more quality time with my wife and son”.

“I believe it is vital for players who have been in professional sport for a long time to plan ahead for their transition, which is what I have been able to do. Retirement comes to us all and the professional sporting life doesn’t last forever – so it is important to think about the future and put plans in place for when the time is right for you. I’ve been lucky to be in a position to choose that now is the time for me.

“This also applies to other careers outside of sport, such as the armed forces. It can often be difficult to understand what normal life is really like outside that bubble, which can make the transition particularly challenging, so I would always advise people in that position to think ahead,” Blissett added.

He said that the “future looks bright” for the firm and he was “really looking forward to playing a major part in that” and wanted to see the business “become a driving force in the industry, while also continuing to play an active role in the local community”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.